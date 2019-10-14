Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about the trade talks

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Truce or genuine deal? Analysts question if US-China trade pact...

Analysts say the partial U.S.-China trade deal doesn't touch on thorny issues plaguing both sides, and warn talks could break down again.

World Economyread more

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Traderead more

China's imports and exports fell more than expected in September

Economists polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports denominated in the U.S. dollar to fall by 3% and imports to decline by 5.2% in September, compared to a year ago.

China Economyread more

Brexit deal still out of reach as UK and EU enter last days of...

The U.K. and EU are gearing up for what could be the busiest week in British politics since June 2016.

Europe Politicsread more

India, China leaders talk trade and not territorial dispute

"It seems like what the two leaders have done is try to set some of the thorny political issues to the side," said Dhruva Jaishankar, director of the U.S. Initiative at the...

Asia Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley warns tariff escalation remains a 'meaningful...

The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...

Marketsread more

Investors flock to money markets at the highest rate since the...

The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.

Marketsread more

WTO formally backs US tariffs on EU goods

The United States has cleared the final procedural hurdle in order to impose tariffs on billions of dollars of European products later this month.

World Economyread more

Singapore's economy dodges technical recession after growing 0.6%...

A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Asia Economyread more

What 'deepfakes' are and how they may be dangerous

"Deepfakes" are being used to depict people in fake videos they did not actually appear in, and can potentially affect elections, diplomacy and how markets move, experts say.

Technologyread more

Xi Jinping warns attempts to divide China will end in 'shattered...

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that any attempt to divide China will be crushed.

China Politicsread more

Syria's Kurds look to Assad for protection after US pullout

Syria's Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed Sunday to help them fend off Turkey's invasion.

World Newsread more
Trade

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about the trade talks

Grace Shao@Gracemzshao
Key Points
  • Chinese state media appeared cautious about celebrating the partial U.S.-China trade deal, and warned Washington to "avoid backpedaling."
  • The U.S. has suspended a tariff increase to 30% from 25% on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods that were set to take effect on Tuesday. A tariff hike implemented in September was not rolled back and plans for another hike just before the the Christmas holiday on Dec. 15 remain in place.
  • "While the negotiations do appear to have produced a fundamental understanding on the key issues and the broader benefits of friendly relations, the Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," wrote China Daily, the official Chinese state-owned English newspaper.
VIDEO2:0402:04
What the US and China are saying about their trade deal
Capital Connection

Chinese state media warned the U.S. over the weekend to "avoid backpedaling" on the partial trade agreement, and expressed caution about the initial phase of the deal which President Donald Trump called "very substantial."

On Friday, the Trump administration announced it was suspending a tariff increase to 30% from 25% on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods which were set to take effect on Tuesday. However, a tariff hike implemented in September was not rolled back and plans for another hike just before the the Christmas holiday on Dec. 15 remain in place.

"While the negotiations do appear to have produced a fundamental understanding on the key issues and the broader benefits of friendly relations, the Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said China Daily on Sunday.

As based on its past practice, there is always the possibility that Washington may decide to cancel the deal if it thinks that doing so will better serve its interests.
China Daily

In an opinion piece entitled "Let's nail down 'phase one' before moving to the next," the official Chinese state-owned English newspaper pointed fingers at the Trump administration's unpredictability when it comes to foreign policy.

"As based on its past practice, there is always the possibility that Washington may decide to cancel the deal if it thinks that doing so will better serve its interests," China Daily said.

"The US should avoid backpedaling, as it has in the past, and instead cherish what has been achieved as a manifestation of a healthy and steady China-US relationship that serves the interests of both countries and the world," it said.

VIDEO2:5402:54
President Trump: Have a substantial phase one deal with China
Closing Bell

Separately, People's Daily — owned by the Chinese Communist Party — reiterated in an editorial on Saturday: "There are no winners in a trade war, and both parties must not fall into a lose-lose trap."

The U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, have been embroiled in a protracted trade war for more than a year, casting a shadow over global growth.

Citing the global economic slowdown, People's Daily added, "the world needs China and the US to cooperate with each other to inject positive energy into the world economy and usher in opportunities for a brighter future."

U.S. President Donald Trump said the first phase of the trade deal will be drafted over the next three weeks. As part of phase one, China will purchase between $40 billion and $50 billion in U.S. agricultural products.

"Phase two will start almost immediately" after the first phase is signed, Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

— CNBC's Emma Newburger contributed to this report.