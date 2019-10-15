Amazon is eating into Google's dominance in search ads

Google still holds the lion's share of search ad revenue in the U.S., but Amazon is expected to chip away at that dominance over the next few years, according to a new eMarketer forecast.

The U.S. search ad market is expected to grow nearly 18% this year to reach $55.17 billion. Google holds a 73.1% share of that, equaling $40.3 billion, eMarketer said. Meanwhile, Amazon is expected to grow nearly 30% over last year to reach $7.09 billion in 2019, reaching 12.9% of market share. Amazon's share is expected to grow to 15.9% by 2021, with Google's expected to contract slightly to 70.5% of the market.

Google and Amazon are among the tech giants receiving antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. Google, for instance, has drawn criticism for its entry into the travel bookings and job search areas.

Amazon last year passed Microsoft to become the second-largest ad platform for search in the U.S., according to eMarketer. After Google and Amazon, Microsoft, Verizon Media and Yelp hold smaller pieces of the search ad revenue in the U.S. In 2019, Microsoft has 6.5%, Verizon Media has 2% and Yelp has 1.8%.