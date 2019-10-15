Some brokers game the system to scrub complaints from their records, report claims

If you've settled an arbitration case with your broker at some point, there's a chance it isn't showing up in the popular database used by consumers to check financial advisors' backgrounds. A new report from an investor advocacy group claims that some brokers and brokerages — with the aid of a handful of law firms — are gaming the regulatory system to get customer complaints removed from their industry-related records, which means those claims won't show up on BrokerCheck. That online search tool is operated by the brokerage industry's self-regulatory organization, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, which oversees roughly 626,000 brokers and the 3,600 firms that employ them.

A sign for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is seen outside the offices in New York's financial district. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

"Based on the results of this study, BrokerCheck can no longer be considered a reliable tool for investors to use when researching the background of brokers," said Jason Doss, president of the PIABA Foundation, a nonprofit that released the report on Tuesday. FINRA, which has said in the past that it was exploring improvements to the expungement-request process, did not respond to an inquiry from CNBC. The study is based on the group's research of nearly 1,100 "expungement-only" arbitration cases processed by FINRA from 2015 through 2018. These cases arise when an individual broker, who was named in a customer complaint that gets settled through arbitration, then seeks to have the information scrubbed by filing a separate claim against the firm that also was involved in the settlement (and was their employer at the time of the complaint).