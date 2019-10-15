BlackRock's Larry Fink on investment climate: 'It's not great, but not as bad as we feel'

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Tuesday that financial conditions around the world are being supported by central banks and they're better than they seem.

"We're paying so much attention to political and geopolitical issues that we're losing sight that the world still is moving forward," Fink said on "Squawk Box." "It's not great but not as bad as we feel every morning we wake up."

BlackRock on Tuesday announced third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and revenue that basically matched estimates. Assets under management rose 8% in the third quarter to just under $7 trillion.

The company attracted $84.25 billion in new money during the quarter, providing a peek into the risk appetite of investors amid fears of a slowing U.S. economy.

Investors preferred BlackRock's low-fee passive-investment products over its actively managed funds. BlackRock's iShares ETFs took in $41.5 billion of new money, up 15% from the prior quarter.

BlackRock is trying to become a bigger provider of technology used by Wall Street firms to combat competitive pricing pressures in the asset management business. The company's technology unit continued its robust growth with a 30% rise in revenue.

Net income fell to $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $6.96 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Appearing on CNBC one week before the S&P 500 reached an all-time high on July 26, Fink said at the time many of his clients and hedge funds were taking risk off the table. He said then that such a move was a mistake.

"People are underinvested in equities," Fink said during July's interview. "We are still constructive on the world."

The S&P 500 had a volatile summer on trade headlines, with August becoming the second down month of the year. September saw a monthly bounce. Halfway through October the S&P 500 is little changed for the month. The index is up more than 18% for the year.

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a stronger Tuesday open on Wall Street. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell modestly as new worries around a U.S.-China trade agreement emerged, with reports that China wants to have additional trade talks before signing what President Donald Trump characterized Friday as a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump on Friday also said the Federal Reserve should still lower interest rates again even though China and the U.S. moved toward a trade deal. The markets expect with more than 72% odds that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter-point for a third time this year at its meeting later this month. Central bankers cut rates for the first time in more than a decade in July. They cut again in September.