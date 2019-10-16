Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Banks

Bank of America shares rise after posting higher-than-expected profit on retail operations

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • The firm said net income rose 4% to $7.5 billion, or an adjusted 75 cents a share, excluding an impairment charge. When including the $2.1 billion charge, net income fell to 56 cents a share, exceeding the 51 cent estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
  • Revenue was almost unchanged from a year earlier at $23 billion, edging out the $22.79 billion estimate.
  • Shares of the bank rose 1.9% in early trading. 
VIDEO2:4302:43
Bank of America earnings: $0.75 a share, vs $0.51 EPS expected
Squawk Box

Bank of America beat analysts' estimates for profit and revenue as the firm's consumer and banking businesses offset a slump in trading.

The firm said net income excluding an impairment charge rose 4% to $7.5 billion, or an adjusted 75 cents a share. When including the $2.1 billion charge tied to the end of a partnership with First Data, net income fell to 56 cents a share, exceeding the 51 cent estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Shares of the bank rose 1.9% in early trading. 

Revenue was almost unchanged from a year earlier at $23 billion, edging out the $22.79 billion estimate.

"In a moderately growing economy, we focused on driving those things that are controllable," CEO Brian Moynihan said in the release. "We made continued strong investments in our capabilities to serve customers, more relationship management teammates, more and refurbished branches and offices, and more digital capabilities, all while core expenses are flat."

Bank of America, the second-biggest U.S. lender after J.P. Morgan Chase, is the "most asset sensitive" among the big banks, meaning that changes in interest rates impact it the most, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.

Management is likely to lower guidance for the net interest income it earns after the Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the quarter. The firm has already done that twice this year, in April and July, and each time the bank's shares traded lower off the news.

Under Moynihan, the firm has steadily trimmed expenses while holding the line on or increasing revenue. (The bank has said that its expenses would total $53 billion for 2019.) That has made it a favorite holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which has asked the Fed for permission to take his stake beyond the 10% level, according to Bloomberg.

The bank's shares have climbed 21% this year before Wednesday's earnings report, exceeding the 18% return of the KBW Bank Index.

Here's what Wall Street expected:
Earnings: 51 cents a share, down 23% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue: $22.79 billion, down 0.6% from a year earlier.
Net Interest Margin: 2.39%, according to FactSet
Trading Revenue: Fixed income $2.04 billion, Equities $1.09 billion

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Next Article
Banks

Citigroup earnings beat on better-than-expected trading results

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • The bank's revenues from its fixed-income, currency and commodities trading division got a boost from higher rates during the quarter as well as "improved activity" with corporate and investor clients, Citigroup says.
  • CEO Michael Corbat also touts the strength of the U.S. consumer, noting branded-cards revenue expanded by 11% in North America during the third quarter.
  • However, the bank's lending business posted weaker-than-forecast results, with net interest income coming in at $11.64 billion. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected net interest income of $12.15 billion.