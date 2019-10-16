Borrowing to squash your credit card debt? This move could help you save

If you're thinking of tidying up your balance sheet by taking out a personal loan, consider doing some research first.

It could save you thousands of dollars.

That's because the interest rates lenders charge on personal loans can vary significantly, even if you have pristine credit, according to an analysis by LendingTree, a loan comparison site.

The website studied three-year personal loans offered to borrowers with credit scores of at least 640.

Personal loans are unsecured debts with a typical term of three to five years. They generally charge a fixed interest rate.

Borrowers take them out for several reasons, including debt consolidation, home improvements and wedding finances.

Rates on personal loans can run as low as 5.95% to as high as 35.89%, according to Bankrate.com.

Here's the catch: While borrowers with higher credit scores generally are eligible for lower interest rates, even those with pristine credit can see significant differences in offered rates.

That means it pays to shop around.

For instance, the average annual percentage rate, or APR, on a personal loan for these top-tier customers was 9.92%, yet lenders were willing to offer the top 10% of these borrowers an average APR of 5.43%, according to LendingTree.

The difference was also stark when it came to borrowers in a lower tier — those with credit scores between 640 and 679.