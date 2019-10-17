Co-defendants of Rudy Giuliani's associates head to court in political donation case

Two businessmen who allegedly worked with associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to make illegal political donations are set to be arraigned Thursday in federal court in New York.

David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are accused of conspiring to make donations to U.S. candidates — secretly funded by an unnamed Russian national — in order to benefit a recreational marijuana business venture.

They were indicted on a conspiracy charge. Both men are U.S. citizens. Kukushkin was born in Ukraine, and Correia was born in the United States.

Correia, who had been traveling in the Middle East when the case was revealed last week, was arrested Wednesday after flying to New York's John F. Kennedy airport to turn himself in, NBC News reported.

He was released from custody that night on a $250,000 bond after appearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Kukushkin was arrested last week, on the same day that two other men in the federal indictment, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested at a Washington-area airport with one-way tickets out of the country.

Parnas and Fruman, both U.S. citizens born in the former Soviet Union, are set to be arraigned in New York next Wednesday.