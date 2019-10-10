Giuliani associates tied to Ukraine efforts subpoenaed in House impeachment inquiry

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.Marketsread more
In an unprecedented move, PG&E enacted large-scale power cuts in Northern and central California as a preventative measure aimed at curbing wildfires.Marketsread more
Lock up periods are expiring for new IPOs, which could introduce a new layer of pressure for some already struggling stocks this year.Marketsread more
American Airlines is shuffling some of its top executives after its head of customer experience announces departure. The changes come as the airline is grappling with a...Airlinesread more
An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."Politicsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.Europe Marketsread more
Markets are "hostage to events that are not only totally out of our hands, but I think totally out of the president's hands," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
The backlash could hit closer to home for players, many of whom spend part of their summers in China promoting lucrative deals.Sportsread more
Goldman Sachs analysts say Netflix's long history of competition should help it weather the streaming wars.Tech Driversread more
Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump issued subpoenas Thursday to two foreign-born associates of Rudy Giuliani who were charged with campaign finance violations related to a pro-Trump super PAC.
Those businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were ordered by the leaders of three House committees to provide documents and appear to testify as part of the impeachment probe into Trump.
Giuliani previously said that he had worked with the two men as part of his efforts in Ukraine to push an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, NBC News reported.
John Dowd, an attorney for Parnas and Fruman, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on the subpoena.
The subpoenas from the Democrats — House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel — were issued less than two days after the White House said it would not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. The Trump administration blocked a key witness in the probe, U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland, from appearing for a deposition earlier this week.
In a letter to Dowd, the chairmen wrote: "Your clients are private citizens who are not employees of the Executive Branch. They may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary to conduct our inquiry. They are required by law to comply with the enclosed subpoenas. They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction."
Parnas and Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records. The two men, who were born in the former Soviet Union, are accused of falsely reporting a $325,000 contribution in May 2018 to pro-Trump super PAC America First in order to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."
America First confirmed the donation Thursday, saying it "has not been used ... for any purpose."
Democrats announced the impeachment inquiry in late September on the heels of reporting about a whistleblower complaint that raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the U.S. president himself asked Zelensky to "look into" the Bidens.
Trump has maintained that the call was "perfect."
-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.