Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Giuliani's Ukraine efforts arrested on campaign finance charges

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, September 20, 2019.

Two foreign-born businessmen with ties to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani were arrested on campaign finance charges, court documents show.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who reportedly gave money to a political action committee supporting Trump, "conspired to circumvent the federal against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to a sealed indictment in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan.

Click here to read the indictment or read it below.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed Fruman's and Parnas' arrests to CNBC. They are expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. ET, NBC News reported.

The indictment names two other defendants, as well.

A federal grand jury charges in the indictment that Parnas and Fruman made a $325,000 contribution in May 2018 to a political committee, named in the filing as "Committee-1," in order to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."

NBC reported that that contribution was made to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Parnas and Fruman falsely reported on Federal Election Commission forms that the donation came from a purported natural-gas company they had incorporated around the time the money was sent, the indictment alleges.

Parnas and Fruman also allegedly sent a $15,000 contribution to a second committee and reported it using the same false source.

Read the indictment: