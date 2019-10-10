Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Giuliani's Ukraine efforts arrested on campaign finance charges

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
Two foreign-born businessmen with ties to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani were arrested on campaign finance charges, court documents show.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who reportedly gave money to a political action committee supporting Trump, "conspired to circumvent the federal against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to a sealed indictment in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan.
Click here to read the indictment or read it below.
A source familiar with the situation confirmed Fruman's and Parnas' arrests to CNBC. They are expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. ET, NBC News reported.
The indictment names two other defendants, as well.
A federal grand jury charges in the indictment that Parnas and Fruman made a $325,000 contribution in May 2018 to a political committee, named in the filing as "Committee-1," in order to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."
NBC reported that that contribution was made to a pro-Trump super PAC.
Parnas and Fruman falsely reported on Federal Election Commission forms that the donation came from a purported natural-gas company they had incorporated around the time the money was sent, the indictment alleges.
Parnas and Fruman also allegedly sent a $15,000 contribution to a second committee and reported it using the same false source.
Read the indictment:
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.