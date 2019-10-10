Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Giuliani's Ukraine efforts arrested on campaign finance charges

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump tweets he will meet with Chinese...

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.

Marketsread more

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says China brings sincerity to trade...

China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.

Marketsread more

It's been a crazy day for US-China trade news — here's what we...

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.

Marketsread more

How 3 big US businesses reacted to Chinese anger over Hong Kong...

Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...

China Politicsread more

Sterling jumps as UK and Irish leaders say there is a pathway to...

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar for further Brexit talks Thursday afternoon.

Europe Marketsread more

Social Security checks to get a 1.6% boost in 2020

The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...

Personal Financeread more

Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine efforts...

An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a reported pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with...

Politicsread more

Kroger gets a downgrade after the grocery store makes a mulityear...

For a grocery store chain, capturing online shoppers and catching up to Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a tricky business. Investing in centralized fulfillment centers could be a...

Retailread more

US consumer prices were unchanged in September, the weakest...

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.

Economyread more

Fidelity joins the stampede to eliminate fees for online trading

Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.

Marketsread more

Trump justifies allowing offensive against Kurds: 'They didn't...

"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.

Politicsread more

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive...

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.

Oil and Gasread more
Politics

Foreign-born Trump donors tied to Giuliani's Ukraine efforts arrested on campaign finance charges

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Two foreign-born businessmen with ties to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani were arrested on campaign finance charges, court documents show.
  • An indictment alleges the two men made a $325,000 contribution to a reported pro-Trump super PAC to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians."
  • They are expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. ET, NBC News reported.
President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, September 20, 2019.
Aram Roston | Reuters

Two foreign-born businessmen with ties to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani were arrested on campaign finance charges, court documents show.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who reportedly gave money to a political action committee supporting Trump, "conspired to circumvent the federal against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to a sealed indictment in U.S. District Court in lower Manhattan.

Click here to read the indictment or read it below.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed Fruman's and Parnas' arrests to CNBC. They are expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. ET, NBC News reported.

The indictment names two other defendants, as well.

A federal grand jury charges in the indictment that Parnas and Fruman made a $325,000 contribution in May 2018 to a political committee, named in the filing as "Committee-1," in order to "obtain access to exclusive political events and gain influence with politicians." 

NBC reported that that contribution was made to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Parnas and Fruman falsely reported on Federal Election Commission forms that the donation came from a purported natural-gas company they had incorporated around the time the money was sent, the indictment alleges.

Parnas and Fruman also allegedly sent a $15,000 contribution to a second committee and reported it using the same false source.

Read the indictment:

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.