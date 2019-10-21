Scandals like 1MDB unlikely to happen in Malaysia again, says central bank governor

Financial scandals like the one involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB are unlikely to happen again in Malaysia, said the country's central bank governor.

1MDB — set up to promote Malaysia's development — has been at the center of one of the world's largest corruption and money laundering scandals, as billions of dollars went missing from the fund. It tarnished Malaysia's image as a safe place to do business in and dented foreign investors' confidence in putting money in the country.

But Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, the governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, said on Saturday the new government has taken a number of steps to prevent such financial scandals from happening again.

"One of the structural reforms that the government has introduced is to put in place a framework, a system, a culture that will eradicate corruption," the central bank governor told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington.