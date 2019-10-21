Trump claims 'heat' from Democrats led to big backtrack on Doral G-7 summit— others say GOP queasiness did

How's this for Miami "heat"?

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed "too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats" and the "Fake News Media" sparked his abrupt decision to no longer host next year's G-7 summit at his own Miami golf resort just two days after his chief of staff announced the pick.

But several articles reported that that it was negative reaction among moderate Congressional Republicans — not Democrats — to the idea that spurred the president to reverse the selection of the Trump National Doral Miami.

That GOP reception was particularly problematic for Trump because of ongoing impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, reports said.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday sparked controversy with the announcement of Doral as the site of June's summit of elite world leaders.

During the same press conference, Mulvaney admitted that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine by withholding congressionally appropriated military aid for that country even as he was asking its newly elected president for an investigation of a conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee framed Russia for hacking of DNC computers, and that Ukrainian officials were involved in a cover-up of the scheme.

Mulvaney since has claimed he did not say there was such a quid pro quo.

Democrats blasted the choice of Doral, saying Trump would be profiting from the summit, despite claims by Mulvaney that goods and services would be provided "at cost" to attendees.

A number of Republican lawmakers also publicly expressed displeasure with the move, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. However, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said, referring to Trump's choice of Doral: "It may seem careless politically, but on the other hand there's tremendous integrity in his boldness and his transparency."