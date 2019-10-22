Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Biogen, Under Armour, P&G, Hasbro & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Under Armour – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank will step down as CEO Jan. 1. President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk will become president and CEO, with Plank moving into the role of executive chairman.

Procter & Gamble – The consumer products giant beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.37 per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts, boosted by strong demand for its premium beauty brands.

Hasbro – The toymaker's quarterly profit came in at an adjusted $1.84 per share, below the consensus forecast of $2.21. Revenue also missed estimates. The company said the threat of tariffs on toys imported from China significantly increased its shipping and warehousing costs.

PulteGroup – The home builder beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share. Revenue also scored a beat, helped by lower mortgage rates.

Travelers – The property and casualty insurer earned an adjusted $1.43 per share for the third quarter, below the consensus estimate of $2.35 a share. Revenue beat forecasts, however, but the bottom line was hurt by an increase in asbestos reserve costs.

Harley-Davidson – The motorcycle maker earned 55 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped expectations. The better-than-expected performance came despite a hit to the bottom line from a drop in U.S. sales and higher costs from European tariffs.

Biogen – The drugmaker plans to file for Food and Drug Administration approval of its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, after promising results for the drug in a clinical trial.

United Technologies – The industrial conglomerate earned an adjusted $2.21 per share for its latest quarter, above the $2.03 a share consensus estimate. Revenue also came in above analysts' projections, and United Technologies raised its full-year forecast.

TD Ameritrade – TD Ameritrade reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The online brokerage's revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts. The company warned it expects an earnings decline as it adjusts to losing revenue after joining its rivals in cutting commissions to zero.

Stamps.com – Stamps.com announced a partnership with United Parcel Service which gives discount shipping rates to users of the company's postage printing services.

Boeing – The jet maker maintained its quarterly dividend at $2.055 amid its struggles involving the grounded 737 Max jet. The latest dividend is payable Dec. 6 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8.

Howard Hughes Corp. – Howard Hughes plans to sell about $2 billion in assets following a strategic review. The real estate developer also named Paul Layne – who had been president of the company's central region – as its new CEO. The stock came under pressure after the announcement, with investors having believed the company would be sold or go private.

Bank of America – Bank of America was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, citing what it calls an impressive third quarter with ongoing deposit growth.

Novartis – Novartis posted better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter, with the Swiss drugmaker also raising its guidance amid growing sales across its pharmaceutical portfolio.

Chevron – Chevron received an extension of its Venezuela-related waiver, allowing it and a number of U.S. oil services companies to operate in that country for another three months.

Celanese – Celanese reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.53 per share, beating consensus by 2 cents a share. Revenue came in below estimates, however, and the company cut its forecast, citing the September explosion and fire and its chemical plant in Clear Lake, Texas.

Levi Strauss – Levi Strauss was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Macquarie Research, calling the jeans and apparel maker innovative, and praising the diversification of its revenue base.