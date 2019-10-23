10 states where child care is devouring millennials' paychecks

Forget rent. Cash-strapped millennials who are starting families have a new cost on the horizon: child care.

In 30 states and Washington, D.C., the annual cost of sending an infant to a child care center exceeds the annual in-state tuition and fees at a public college, according to new data from Child Care Aware of America.

Massachusetts residents face some of the steepest expenses, relative to the amount millennials earn.

There the annual spend on center-based care for an infant has hit $20,880 — equal to nearly 42% of the average millennial's income in the Bay State, Child Care Aware found.

In comparison, full-time undergraduates at the University of Massachusetts Amherst pay $16,389 in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year if they are in-state students.

"The most significant message we're sharing in this report is that child care is unaffordable across the U.S., and it's often a significant burden for parents," said Lynette Fraga, Ph.D., executive director of Child Care Aware of America.

California follows in second place, with an annual average price tag of $16,542 for infant care at a center.That's equal to just over 41% of the average millennial's income in that state.

Finally, Colorado rounds out the top three, with infant care in a center costing an average of $15,600 — or close to 40% of the average millennial's pay, according to Child Care Aware.