Fisher Investments withdrawals exceed $2 billion as New Hampshire pension plan exits

Kenneth Fisher, chief executive officer of Fisher Investments, attends the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010.

The New Hampshire Retirement System voted on Tuesday to end its $239 million relationship with Fisher Investments, bringing the total divested from the money manager in recent weeks to more than $2 billion.

The plan's investment committee voted 5-0 in favor of firing Fisher, citing lewd comments that Ken Fisher, the billioniare founder of Fisher Investments, made at an investment conference on Oct. 8, according to Marty Karlon, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Retirement System.

Officials at Fisher Investments, based in Camas, Washington, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In all, six institutional clients have left Fisher in the last two weeks, bringing total asset losses to just over $2 billion.

On Monday, Fidelity announced it would remove its assets from Fisher. The firm had managed $500 million for Fidelity's Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund.

Four government pensions previously pulled close to $1.3 billion from Fisher Investments.

"The recent statements made by Ken Fisher, the founder and chairman of Fisher Investments, are not only offensive and inappropriate, they are incompatible with the values of the retirement system and bring into question Mr. Fisher's judgment," the New Hampshire Retirement System said in a written statement.

Money that Fisher previously managed for the $9.2 billion retirement plan will now be spread among four other money managers.

NEPC, a Boston-based investment consultant for the New Hampshire plan, had also recommended that its clients end its relationship with Fisher.

"In 2018, NEPC created an internal group called the Unfavorable News Committee to respond to non-investment negative news events connected to our investment managers," the consultancy said in a report obtained by CNBC. "Mr. Fisher's comments clearly fit that mandate."

CNBC obtained an audio recording of Fisher's comments at the Tiburon CEO Summit, as well as audio of him speaking at a previous conference.

Clips from both were featured on CNBC's "Power Lunch." Combined, they show that the money manager made flippant remarks about sex.

In the audio obtained by CNBC, Fisher says at the Tiburon conference: "Money, sex, those are the two most private things for most people," so when trying to win new clients you need to be careful.

He says: "It's like going up to a girl in a bar ... [inaudible] ... going up to a woman in a bar and saying, hey, I want to talk about what's in your pants."