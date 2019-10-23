Boeing earnings miss estimates but plane-maker sticks by 737 Max timeline

Boeing reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that handily missed expectations for earnings, while revenue continued to slide.

But, mired in a crisis about its top-selling 737 Max aircraft, the aerospace giant said it assumes "that regulatory approval of the 737 MAX return to service begins in the fourth quarter of 2019." No U.S. airline expects the jets to return to service before next year, making Boeing's timeline the most optimistic.

While some investors may have been expecting Boeing to cut production of the 737 Max further, the company maintained its product rate of 42 airplanes per month. Additionally, Boeing said it expects to "gradually increase" the 737 Max production rate to 57 per month by the end of next year.

Shares of Boeing rose 1.2% premarket from its previous close of $337 a share.

Expectations vs. results

EPS: $1.45 a share vs. $2.09 a share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue: $19.98 billion vs. $19.67 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Boeing did not provide an update to its full year forecast, which it suspended earlier this year. Revenue dropped 21% from the same period last year, while Boeing's third-quarter operating cash flow was negative $2.4 billion.