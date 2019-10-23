Boeing earnings miss estimates but plane-maker sticks by 737 Max timeline

Boeing reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that handily missed expectations for earnings, while revenue continued to slide.
But, mired in a crisis about its top-selling 737 Max aircraft, the aerospace giant said it assumes "that regulatory approval of the 737 MAX return to service begins in the fourth quarter of 2019." No U.S. airline expects the jets to return to service before next year, making Boeing's timeline the most optimistic.
While some investors may have been expecting Boeing to cut production of the 737 Max further, the company maintained its product rate of 42 airplanes per month. Additionally, Boeing said it expects to "gradually increase" the 737 Max production rate to 57 per month by the end of next year.
Shares of Boeing rose 1.2% premarket from its previous close of $337 a share.
Expectations vs. results
Boeing did not provide an update to its full year forecast, which it suspended earlier this year. Revenue dropped 21% from the same period last year, while Boeing's third-quarter operating cash flow was negative $2.4 billion.
The company has been under scrutiny after two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes killed a combined 346 people in the past year. Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charter in the previous quarter, for funds to compensate airlines for the FAA's grounding of the 737 Max planes in service.
But, although Boeing has developed a software fix for the implicated flight-control system that misfired in both crashes, federal regulators have yet to set a timeline for the certifying the 737 Max for flight. Additionally, last week the public learned that Boeing's former lead pilot had warned about problems with the flight-control systems. That pilot, Mark Forkner, said in an email to an FAA official that he was "jedi mind-tricking regulators into accepting training the training that I got accepted by FAA etc." The FAA last week said Boeing withheld these "concerning" messages for months from regulators.
The crisis has now seen two executive leadership changes in the past month, with the removal of the head of Boeing's commercial airplane division Kevin McAllister shortly following the board stripping CEO Dennis Muilenburg of his chairman role.
Muilenburg is scheduled to testify before a Congressional transportation panel on Oct. 30.