ECB keeps rates unchanged as Draghi waves farewell to Frankfurt

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, arrives to speak to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board on September 12, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged on Thursday – in what marks Mario Draghi's last monetary policy meeting at the bank.

The central bank also kept its forward guidance unchanged, suggesting that the main interest rates will remain at their current or lower levels until there's strong evidence of a pick up in prices. The euro traded fairly flat, at $1.11 against the dollar.

The Frankfurt-based central bank had announced last month a massive stimulus package to boost the euro area. This included a 10 basis point cut to the deposit rate, new lending conditions to commercial banks as well as a second round of quantitative easing. The current ECB deposit rate is -0.5%, the lowest on record.

A slowing euro zone economy, persistent low inflation and the U.S.-China trade war had all pointed toward the central bank being forced to inject stimulus.

Draghi's decision sparked some division within the central bank. Minutes from the meeting revealed that some of Draghi's colleagues were not on board with the decision.

Nonetheless, the ECB repeated Thursday that the second round of QE will start on November 1 at a monthly pace of 20 billion euros ($22.3 billion) per month.

"The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates," the bank said in a statement.

Mario Draghi will leave the European Central Bank (ECB) after eight years in charge of the institution that changed the way monetary policy is conducted in the euro zone.