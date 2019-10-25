'You can't rule anything out in Argentina': Default risk casts a shadow over presidential election

Presidential candidate for ''Frente de Todos'' party Alberto Fernandez and Mauricio Macri, candidate for ''Juntos por el Cambio'', during their participation in the debate ''Argentina Debate 2019'' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Voters in South America's second-largest country will head to the ballot box on Sunday, less than three months after a dress rehearsal for the vote set off a shockwave in financial markets.

It is widely expected that Argentina's President Mauricio Macri will be defeated by the opposition ticket of center-left Alberto Fernandez and populist ex-leader Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The first round of the presidential election comes as the country is facing a debt crunch, with the worst rout of the country's stock market in decades raising fears of a possible default.

The latest opinions polls indicate that Fernandez could beat the center-right incumbent by almost 20 percentage points on Sunday. That would almost certainly be enough to win the presidency outright.

Argentine law states that to win the presidency in the first round of the election a candidate must reach 45% of the vote, with a margin of victory of 10 percentage points over their nearest rival.

Even if the incumbent managed to progress to the second round, "it would be very, very, very difficult for Macri to recover and win the election," Carlos de Sousa, senior economist for Latin America at Oxford Economics, told CNBC via telephone.

"The economy is only getting worse. People are getting angrier and angrier and most Argentines are blaming Macri for this."