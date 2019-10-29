Singapore's not going into a recession 'at this point,' trade minister says

Gantry cranes stand at the Port of Singapore in Singapore, on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Singapore won't be entering a recession for now and despite the risk of a more fragmented world and trade disruptions, the country remains "quietly confident," its minister for trade and industry Chan Chun Sing said Tuesday.

Singapore's economy — often seen as a bellwether for global growth — avoided a technical recession after growing by 0.6% in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months. On a year-on-year basis, Singapore's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter, below analyst expectations.

Asked if Singapore can avoid a recession, Chan said: "At this point in time, I don't think we are looking at a recession."

"But we are of course cognizant of the larger forces moving in the world. But yet at the same time, we are quietly confident," he told CNBC at the Singapore International Energy Week conference on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian nation has one of the highest trade-to-GDP ratios in the world. That makes its economy highly sensitive to global trade flows and business cycles.