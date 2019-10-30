Credit Suisse posts profit beat but warns of 'challenging geopolitical environment'

Credit Suisse reported higher-than-expected net income for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday. The group posted net income of 881 million Swiss francs ($886.9 million), a 108% increase from the 424 million Swiss francs reported for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net income figure of 816 million Swiss francs. Here are the key figures for the third quarter: Net revenues hit 5.3 billion Swiss Francs, versus 4.8 billion Swiss francs for the same period last year. Total operating expenses came in at 4.11 billion Swiss francs, versus 4.15 billion for the third quarter of 2018. CET1 ratio stood at 12.6% versus 12.9% a year ago. The group also doubled its return on tangible equity to 9.0% from 4.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam praised the performance of the group's investment banking and wealth management franchises against a challenging environment. "Last year, there was a lot of debate on whether we had restructured enough or we should do more restructuring, and we said 'no, we have a good platform, now we need to give them a chance to show what they can do' and the results have been really, really excellent."

