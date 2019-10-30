Goldman Sachs closes positive pound call ahead of UK election

Goldman Sachs has closed its bullish position on sterling with the U.K. set for a general election on December 12.

The Wall Street giant had maintained a recommendation to buy sterling throughout a recent period of uncertainty, projecting that the pound could pass $1.30 in the event of a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline.

Sterling hit a recent high of $1.3012 on October 21, but was trading at around $1.2870 Wednesday afternoon as investors wait to see how election polls shape up.

In a note published Wednesday, Co-head of Global Foreign Exchange and Emerging Market Strategy Zach Pandl confirmed that his team was closing its "long" recommendation on the pound against the dollar for a potential gain of around 4.5%.

However, Pandl emphasized that the retreat is tactical and maintained a "constructive medium-term outlook" for GBP, owing to a diminished risk of the U.K. leaving without a deal, underweight positioning relative to the pound's upside potential, and "favorable post-Brexit fundamentals."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed the initial phase of parliamentary approval "in principle" but was held up due to the tight time scale offered for scrutiny from lawmakers before the now-defunct Brexit deadline of October 31. Having now agreed a three-month extension with the EU, the U.K. will head to the ballot box in a bid to break its Brexit paralysis.