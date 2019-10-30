Huawei's China smartphone shipments soar at the expense of rivals like Apple

Richard Yu (Yu Chengdong), head of Huawei's consumer business Group, speaks on stage during a presentation to reveal Huawei's latest smartphones "Mate 30" and "Mate 30 Pro" in Munich,on September 19, 2019.

Huawei captured a record share of China's smartphone market in the third quarter as its device shipments soared at the expense of rivals, according to new data from research firm Canalys.

Canalys said Huawei shipped 41.5 million smartphones in China in the third quarter, representing 66% growth year-on-year. The Chinese tech giant now commands 42% of China's overall smartphone market, far outpacing Apple and local Chinese competitors like Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi.

"Huawei opened a huge gap between itself and other vendors," said Nicole Peng, Canalys VP of mobility. "Its dominant position gives Huawei a lot of power to negotiate with the supply chain and to increase its wallet share within channel partners."

Chinese consumers are flocking to Huawei's devices as the Chinese tech giant faces ongoing headwinds from the U.S. and other regions. Huawei has been unable to license the latest version of Android on its new Mate 30 smartphone due to restrictions imposed by the U.S. on the Chinese firm.