Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including record highs, trade talks, Wayfair's 'toxic' stock, electric scooters

CNBC's Jim Cramer says the same uncertainties surrounding impeachment, a potential recession, inflation and tariffs have carried Wall Street to new record highs. The "Mad Money" host reveals why he remains skeptical about China's commitment to striking a trade deal with the U.S. Later in the show he breaks down why Wayfair's stock is toxic and sits down with Max Smith, the CEO of electric scooter company OjO Electric that's looking to disrupt the food delivery economy.

Wall Street's catalysts to new record highs

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2019. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

CNBC's on Monday said panicked buying drove Wall Street to record levels as institutional investors grappled with headwinds that have not hurt the domestic economy as much as once thought. Uncertainties surrounding an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, recession signals in the bond market, inflation and tariffs have contributed to a volatile trading environment, he said. Those same impediments, however, helped the market spring to new highs, he added. "These obstacles are exactly what makes a bull market thrive," the "Mad Money" host said. "They cause investors to go negative and then, as the averages rally, these same people come back in at higher levels, sending us still higher."

China needs to get serious about landing a trade deal

Visitors pass in front of the Huawei's stand on the first day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelonaon on February 27, 2017 in Barcelona. Lluis Gene | AFP | Getty Images

Cramer raised concerns that Chinese trade negotiators would try to demand more concessions from the U.S. that could derail ongoing trade talks. "That's what makes me a tad suspicious about all of this trade truce happy talk," the host said. "I think we'd better see some action soon, or we'll have to become more circumspect about the negotiations."

Wall Street is running out of patience for Wayfair

A Wayfair employee works at his desk at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair on July 31, 2018. Suzanne Kreiter | Boston Globe | Getty Images

The stock of online furniture retailer Wayfair has grown "toxic," and you should keep it out of your portfolio, Cramer warned. "This has become a momentum stock without any momentum, which is why I think you need to stay the heck away from it," the commentator said. "As long as growth is out of style on the Wall Street fashion show, Wayfair's stock, it's going to be toxic."

Best practices in advertising, according to j2 Global

Vivek Shah, CEO, J2 Global Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Cramer brought on j2 Global CEO Vivek Shah to learn how the digital media company approaches the advertising business. Most advertising firms focus on "selling display ads" and "selling impressions," while j2 focuses on converting an audience into buyers, he said. "We're focused on performance marketing [which includes] leads and clicks and acquisitions," Shah explained. "When we're generating customers, and delivering customers versus delivering impressions, we find that the market embraces that."

Bird and Lime rival OjO wants to scoot into the food delivery business

Max Smith, CEO, OjO Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Electric scooters are not only changing how people move around cities, but they can also disrupt the way things are delivered, OjO Electric CEO Max Smith told Cramer. "We think it's a really big market not only for moving people safely, sustainably around the city, but this scooter is really designed to deliver food, to do parcels, to do packages," Smith said in a one-on-one. "So that entire mobility space and the delivery of products and services and food is an explosive market, and we're seeing that."

Cramer's lighting round