TikTok national security inquiry is the latest US show of force on Chinese access to American data

A TikTok logo is seen on a mobile device in Mountain View, California on November 2, 2019 as a photo illustration.

TikTok lets its millions of users record 15-second clips to trendy tunes. It has caught on with theatrical millennials and helped turn Lil Nas' "Old Town Road" into a smash. Now, according to the U.S. government, it may be a national security risk.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, has contacted TikTok's Chinese parent, Bytedance, over concerns that its acquisition of social media app Musical.ly poses a national security risk, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC. The inquiry, first reported last week by Reuters, stems in part from the dangers the committee perceives from the Chinese government's access to the app's data and user profiles, the person said.

CFIUS reached out to Bytedance after a number of U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., publicly called for an inquiry into the company, the person familiar with the situation said.

The inquiry, which has not yet turned into a full investigation, is a sign of CFIUS' increased focus on the vulnerabilities that data affords, amid rising geopolitical tension and a growing focus on Big Tech.

"When this deal closed two years ago — in November 2017 — there wasn't any real indication that CFIUS was going to care about something like this," said Scott Flicker, chairman of the Washington, D.C., office at law firm Paul Hastings.

Since then, CFIUS has put an emphasis on the potential national security risks involving data.

In last year's U.S. Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, CFIUS explicitly defined its purview to include companies holding "sensitive personal data." Access to "sensitive personal data" was at the heart of CFIUS' decision earlier this year that the Chinese parent of Grindr must divest its stake in the gay dating app. CFIUS worried China could blackmail users of the gay dating app who were trying to hide their sexual identity.

Grindr's Chinese parent has until 2020 to find a buyer.

In September, CFIUS, which is chaired by the Treasury Department, further defined companies under its watch as those with access to "sensitive populations" or ones, by nature of sheer breadth, that have data on sensitive populations. It defines such businesses as those with more than 1 million accounts.

Globally, ByteDance's apps have 1.5 billion monthly active users. Facebook has 2.7 billion monthly users across its products, and Google has 1.5 billion global active users.

"It's not entirely clear if CFIUS' focus will be primarily on cybersecurity and espionage or if it intends to target big data for marketing's sake: 'Is there somebody out there who can use these gigantic datasets to target messaging?'" said Paul Marquardt, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb.

If CFIUS turns its TikTok inquiry into a formal investigation, it may be an indication of where the agency is headed.

There are global economic and political struggles playing out in the background that add another dimension to the TikTok story. While CFIUS is an independent agency filled largely with career professionals, it is operating while the U.S. and China are engaged in high-stakes talks over trade and internet issues.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China of cheating on trade. While there have been signs of progress in talks of late, they come after a series of tit-for-tat tariffs between the two nations. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pointed to China's theft of intellectual property from U.S. companies, as well as its dire human rights record under President Xi Jinping.

This, in turn, could create pressure for CFIUS to at least request more information if not launch a full investigation.

"Their response to political scrutiny is to make sure they're able to say they did their jobs and defend their process," Marquardt said.

A Treasury spokesperson told CNBC that CFIUS "does not comment on information relating to specific CFIUS cases, including whether or not certain parties have filed notices for review."

A spokesperson for TikTok said the company "cannot comment on ongoing regulatory processes" but that the company "has made clear that we have no higher priority than earning the trust of users and regulators in the U.S. Part of that effort includes working with Congress."