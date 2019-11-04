Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow climbed 114.75 points, or 0.42%, to a record high of 27,462.11. The S&P 500 gained 0.37% to 3,078.27. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% to end the day at 8,433.20. The Dow joined the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in record territory amid optimism around U.S.-China trade, strong economic data and better-than-expected earnings.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Sunday that American firms would be granted licenses to sell to Chinese telecom giant Huawei "very shortly." This lifted the sentiment around global trade and helped lift stocks to record levels. The good news around trade followed a better-than-expected jobs report from Friday while the corporate earnings season has generally exceeded expectations. These three elements lined up perfectly for the Dow to break above its previous record set in mid-July. Moving forward, stocks could build on their records if the tone around U.S.-China trade remains constructive and the economic data is positive.