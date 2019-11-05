Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

A trader works before the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 20, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 30 points

The gained 30.52 points, or 0.11%, to 27,492.63 on Tuesday. The fell 0.12% to 3,074.67. The rose 0.02% to 8,434.68 points. With three straight days of gains, the Dow and Nasdaq refreshed their records Tuesday.

Signs of trade progress?

As the U.S. and China ponder on a new location for the signing of the so-called "phase one" trade deal, China is pushing for more rollbacks in tariffs. The country insists on a removal of duties on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed in September as part of the limited agreement, reports Monday evening said. While encouraging, the news wasn't enough to turn investors more bullish on a resolution between the world's two largest countries.

Better-than-expected economic data

Helping lift the market a bit Tuesday was strong U.S. service sector data. The ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 54.7 for October, topping Dow Jones analysts' estimate of 53.5. The reading provides a sign of relief after the gauge sank to a three-year low in September. The service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been expanding for 117 straight months, according to the ISM.

Boeing jumps, Shake Shack and Uber tank

What happens next?