Military members should boost their credit score for a smoother transition into civilian life. Here's how

It's not necessarily an easy transition from military life to a civilian one.

You'll have to find a job and a place to live, to start.

"In a lot of ways, you are taken care of in the military. You get free medical and dental, and you just go to the local naval hospital for that service," said Jim Lebenthal, a CNBC contributor who is also a longtime investment expert and current partner at Cerity Partners.

"When you come out into civilian world, there are a lot of things you may be doing for the first time on your own."

Lebenthal would know. He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy aboard nuclear attack submarines, before retiring in 1997. During his seven-year commission, he was awarded two Navy Commendation Medals and four Navy Achievement Medals.