Disney+ will be distributed on Amazon's Fire TV, CEO Bob Iger says

Disney+ will be distributed on Amazon's Fire TV, Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC on Thursday.

During an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin, Iger said Amazon is its newest partner for the streaming platform, slated to launch next week.

Disney also has deals with Apple, Microsoft, LG and Alphabet's Google, Iger said. "So, significant, significant progress in terms of distribution deals," he said on "Closing Bell."

The Wall Street Journal had reported the two companies had been at loggerheads over terms for carrying Disney's apps on Amazon's Fire TV devices. Amazon had been pushing for the right to sell a substantial percentage of the ad space on Disney apps, according to the Journal.

Amazon said customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial directly on their Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices starting Nov. 12, after which they will be charged $6.99 a month.

Shares of Disney rose in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Iger also revealed to CNBC Disney's plans for the former Fox network FX.