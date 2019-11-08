Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Gap, Zillow, Dropbox, Amazon & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, boosted by a 52% increase in studio entertainment revenue amid a strong movie box office performance.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) – Booking Holdings earned $45.36 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.57 a share. The operator of Priceline and other travel websites saw its revenue come in slightly below Wall Street forecasts, however, and it gave a current-quarter earnings outlook that falls below analysts' estimates.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Activision Blizzard beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 32 cents per share. The video game maker's revenue was above estimates as well. Activision said it saw record growth in subscriptions during the quarter, thanks in large part to its World of Warcraft: Classic game.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two earned $2.02 per share for its fiscal second quarter, above the consensus estimate of $1.69 a share. The video game company's revenue exceeded forecasts as well. The quarter's performance was helped by strong results for the company's NBA, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption games. Take-Two also gave lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

Gap Inc. (GPS) – Gap said CEO Art Peck is stepping down and will be immediately replaced on an interim basis by Robert Fisher, son of the Gap's founders. That follows several years of sluggish sales for the apparel retailer. The company is also warning of a weaker-than-expected financial performance for the current quarter.

Zillow (Z) – Zillow lost 12 cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 21 cents a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. The real estate website operator's revenue came in above estimates, and it gave an upbeat forecast as well.

Dropbox (DBX) – Dropbox came in 2 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of 13 cents per share. The cloud storage company's revenue was also above estimates. The company said it is benefiting from its new desktop app, which was introduced in September, as well as good results from its Dropbox Spaces collaboration software.

Alibaba (BABA) – Alibaba is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering in the last week of this month, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The China-based online retailer is hoping to raise up to $15 billion in the offering.

Amazon (AMZN) – Amazon has reached a deal with Disney to carry the new Disney+ streaming service on its Fire TV devices.

HP Inc. (HPQ) – HP's board is not convinced that selling the computer and printer maker to Xerox (XRX) is the right move, according to a Bloomberg report. HP confirmed earlier this week that it had spoken with Xerox about a potential business combination.

Teradata (TDC) – The data analytics company said CEO Oliver Ratzeberger has stepped down "by mutual agreement," and is being replaced on an interim basis by Executive Chairman Victor Lund. The announcement came as Teradata reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter, and sharply lowered its full-year guidance.