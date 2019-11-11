Top ECB official will lead a global central bank effort focusing on digital currencies

Outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Benoit Coeure will lead a new unit at the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) focused on financial technology like digital currencies, the group announced Monday.

Coeure was tapped to run the BIS' new "Innovation Hub," which was set up earlier this year to understand how technology is affecting central banks around the world. The effort comes as big tech companies like Facebook and Apple are expanding rapidly into financial services.

The BIS, known as the central bank of central banks, is based in Basel, Switzerland. It is owned by 60 central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and the People's Bank of China.

"I look forward to bringing my expertise to the global central banking community at this time of rapid technological change," Coeure said in a press release Monday. "We must make the best use of innovation to support financial stability and promote financial inclusion."

Coeure has served as a member of the ECB's executive board since 2012, where he was in charge of market infrastructure and payments and the oversight of payment systems. The French economist also led the Group of Seven working group on stablecoins and has been a leading voice on how technology is shaping the world's payments infrastructure.