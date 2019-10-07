The EU is questioning Facebook about risks from libra cryptocurrency

The executive branch of the European Union has sent a questionnaire to Facebook and the Libra Association seeking clarification about their proposed digital currency called libra, an EU spokesperson confirmed to CNBC on Monday.

Fresh questions posed by the European Commission "go beyond" previous antitrust concerns it raised with the Libra Association, the spokesperson said.

The questionnaire has added another layer of scrutiny to the digital currency project that Facebook launched in June. Regulators, policymakers and politicians around the world have piled on criticism of the project since it was unveiled.

Facebook and the Libra Association did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.