Trump speaks, earnings, bond market: Three things to watch for in the markets on Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

1. Trump speaks in New York

President Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York during a luncheon on Tuesday, and investors are hoping for clarity on a possible trade deal. Market participants have been holding on to hopes that a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China will soon be a reality. Trade optimism bolstered by news that the world's two largest economies agreed to roll back tariffs rallied all three stocks averages to record-highs last week. However, President Donald Trump said Friday he has not agreed to cancel tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes about a resolution. China said on Friday that tariff removal is a requirement for a deal.

2. Earnings season continues

Earnings season continues on Tuesday with CBS, Nissan, Tyson Foods and Tilray set to report third-quarter earnings. SmileDirectClub will post its first earnings report since its initial public offering in September. Despite the stock being down nearly 50% since the IPO, all ten Wall Street analysts that cover the teeth-straightening start-up have a buy rating on the stock. Despite earnings growth estimates falling for the third and fourth quarter of 2019, stocks are hovering around all-time record highs. Some Wall Street analysts said the weak earnings in 2019 are paving the way for a solid 2020 earnings picture, boosting equities.

3. Bond market reopens