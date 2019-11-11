Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow rose 10.25 points, or 0.04%, to close at 27,691.49. The S&P 500 dipped 0.20% to 3,087.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13% to 8,464.28. Stocks were little changed for most of the session as Wall Street digested the market's recent move to record highs while trade tensions lingered and protests in Hong Kong escalated.

President Donald Trump said Friday he had not approved a rollback of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, contradicting earlier reports that both countries agreed to do so as part of a phase-one trade deal. Investors continued to mull over those comments amid an absence of new developments on the trade front. Sentiment was also dampened by an escalation in the Hong Kong protests, which left two in critical condition overnight. Stocks remain around record levels despite Monday's muted performance. However, short bets on VIX futures are at an all-time high, raising concern investors may be too optimistic in the short run.