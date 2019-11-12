How Beddr and other tech start-ups hope to help millions of Americans get a good sleep

Getty | Boy_Anupong

Nearly half of Americans say they are impacted by poor-quality sleep, and many are on the hunt for solutions to help them get to sleep more quickly and stay asleep longer. CEO Michael Kisch is among a growing group of entrepreneurs making tools to improve people's sleep. His company, Beddr, is known for its stamp-size sensor called the Sleep Tuner, which fits on the forehead and measures things like heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. His team also built an app that offers access to coaches, who can help people making lifestyle changes to improve their sleep quality, and provides a network of medical experts for those who need follow-up care. Kisch launched his Mountain View, California-based company in 2016 after experiencing his own sleep struggles. "It was the primary contributor to some very dark days where I struggled with my mental well-being, relationships and physical health," he said. Now the company — which made the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list, revealed on Tuesday — is making its most ambitious move yet: to get regulatory approval to detect sleep apnea, which would make Beddr a much easier alternative for detecting this common condition than the current method, which requires sleeping in a lab while hooked up to wires.

CEO Michael Kisch launched Beddr in 2016. Sleep Tuner, the company's stamp-size sensor created to improve sleep, fits on the forehead and measures things like heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. Michael Kisch, Beddr

An estimated 22 million Americans have sleep apnea, but about 80% are unaware they have it. The condition is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes, and those who aren't getting treatment often feel fatigued during the day despite getting a full night's sleep. "Most people don't realize there are doctors out there who are specialized around sleep and that there are treatment options available," the serial health tech entrepreneur said. "We're looking to change that with a focus on accessibility and convenience." So far the company has raised $5.6 million from Stanford StartX, Three Leaf Ventures, Delta Dental, IT Farm and angel investors and family offices, Kisch said.

A boom in sleep wellness tools

Most people don't realize there are doctors out there who are specialized around sleep and that there are treatment options available. Michael Kisch founder and CEO, Beddr

Kisch said there aren't any peer-reviewed studies that show whether the Beddr approach is effective in helping people sleep, although research shows that the methodology underlying the coaching — known as CBT-I — can work well for many patients with insomnia. But sleep medicine experts warn that wearables and apps aren't a quick fix for everyone, claiming that the products are of mixed quality and many of them don't help their users sleep better. In fact, some are having the opposite effect. "People spent billions on weight loss and increasingly sleep tech, but they don't listen to the free advice," said Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist in Fargo, North Dakota, who runs the tech committee of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. "You don't need a gadget to tell you to put your phone down and go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time." Researchers are also finding out about a potential consequence of sleep tracking, known as orthosomnia, which involves patients becoming obsessed with optimizing their sleep, which in turn impacts their sleep. In other words, if someone is anxious about their sleep, getting them to fixate on it is far from ideal.