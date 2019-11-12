Here's what happened to the market on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average unchanged

The Dow was unchanged to close at 27,691.49. The S&P 500 gained 0.16% to end the day at 3,091.84. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.26% to 8.486.09. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs as investors mulled over the latest trade news along with news out of Disney.

China is 'dying' to make a deal

President Donald Trump said at the Economic Club of New York that China was "dying" to make a trade deal. He also lambasted China for cheating the U.S. in previous trade agreements. However, Trump did not offer new details on how the negotiations are progressing. This lack of clarity contributed to the major averages cutting some of their gains. Bottom line, stocks have been in a rip-roaring rally to record highs lately, but expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal are high.

Disney gains on streaming service, Rockwell Automation jumps

Disney shares climbed 1.35% after the media giant launched Disney+, a video-streaming service. The platform suffered technical errors just hours after the launch as demand surged. Rockwell Automation, meanwhile, jumped 10.50% on the back of stronger-than-forecast quarterly numbers.

What happens next?