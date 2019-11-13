Asia stocks set to dip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Asia stocks were set to dip at the open as investors continue to await clarity on the U.S.-China trade front as well as developments on the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,465 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,520.01.

Stock movement of automaker Nissan will be watched on Wednesday, after the company posted a roughly 70% year-on-year plunge in operating income for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 fractionally higher.

Investors will continue to watch for more details on U.S.-China trade. U.S. President Donald Trump told the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday that Beijing wants to make a trade deal, but had scant details on how talks were progressing. That came following recent conflicting comments over the possibility of scaling back tariffs as part of a potential deal between the two economic powerhouses.

Developments in Hong Kong will also be monitored, following a recent escalation in violence in the embattled city. Hong Kong Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung told reporters Tuesday that the city's society "has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown," according to Reuters.

On the corporate news front, Chinese tech giant Tencent is expected to announce its quarterly earnings later on Wednesday.