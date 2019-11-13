Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Disney+ stats, buying Peloton, Dexcom CEO and 5G rollout

CNBC's Jim Cramer hails Bob Iger's leadership of Disney and the early subscriber results of the company's just-launched streaming platform Disney+. The "Mad Money" host sits down with Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer to get a deeper understanding of the impact that Big Data will have on businesses. Later in the show he compares the stocks of Peloton to Planet Fitness, revealing the right time to buy the former. He also breaks down the 5G rollout and says investors must take advantage of the new wave in networking.

Invest in the magic of Disney

Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City. Getty Images

CNBC's on Wednesday crowned Bob Iger for his stewardship of the Walt Disney Company. "This is Bob Iger's day. This is the day where all of us who believed in Iger's leadership and Disney's amazing brands made out like bandits," the "Mad Money" host said. "Not long ago, Iger told me 'we're just getting started,' and I say 'it's still not too late to join him on his ride of a lifetime.'" The comments come after the entertainment conglomerate revealed that the new Disney+ streaming service within the first day of its initially faulty launch. Disney expects to have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024 in the company's quest to challenge Netflix for king of stream in the video category.

Big Data as the next frontier for medicine

Kevin Sayer, CEO, Dexcon Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The health care industry will continue to be transformed by the role of Big Data, DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer told Cramer. "This whole integration of health care data is really going to be the next frontier," Sayer said in an interview on "Mad Money." Sayer's remarks come days after a deal between Alphabet subsidiary Google and hospital network Ascension was revealed, sparking privacy concerns. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the deal gave 150 Google employees access to data on tens of millions of patients without their knowledge or consent.

Peloton is safe to buy after the lockup period expires

Peloton bike Source: Peloton

Cramer instructed that investors refrain from buying shares of until the New Year. The host is bullish about the connected exercise equipment maker's potential — citing its strong revenue growth in its first quarterly public earnings report — and wants to call it a buy now, but argued the best time to build position in the equity is three months in to 2020. "In a vacuum, I would recommend Peloton right now. That's how fast it's growing and I like that," he said.

5G

A man stands next to a 5G sign at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Kunming, China, May 23, 2019. Stringer | Reuters

5G is misunderstood, Cramer said. The fifth generation of networking technology will be used to digitize almost every piece of hardware that people use, including for connected cars and wearable devices, he explained. Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric and other industrial giants are among the clients, he pointed out. "I need you to think of 5G as a gamechanger. This technology is big, like when Microsoft and Intel joined forces to create a PC that was far more powerful than any old mainframe," Cramer said. "The 5G train is leaving the station, but you'll still get chances to buy these stocks at a discount periodically, especially if the trade talks fall apart," he added. "5G is a tidal wave and I want you riding it with at least one of the major semiconductor players, because this rising tide will lift all boats."

