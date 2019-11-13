UAW adopts anti-corruption reforms amid federal criminal probe

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday announced several reforms in an effort to prevent and root out corruption amid an ongoing federal investigation involving bribery and embezzlement by union officials.

The actions, according to the union, include creating an "ethics officer" who will not be a direct employee of the union and additional accountability measures and policies involving charitable contributions and spending of funds for jointly operated training centers with the Detroit automakers.

Personal charities of union officers and jointly operated training programs have been at the center of the federal probe that has led to charges against 13 people, including convictions of seven officials affiliated with the union and three Fiat Chrysler executives.

The UAW also said it will sell a cabin built for former UAW President Dennis Williams at a union resort and training center in Michigan. Williams has been implicated but not charged as part of the investigation. However, the facility has been a point of contention for union members amid the federal probe.

The reforms are being led by acting UAW President Rory Gamble following UAW President Gary Jones taking a leave of absence on Nov. 3, days after being implicated in the multiyear investigation. Jones has not been charged by federal prosecutors. Homes of Jones and Williams were raided by federal agents in August.

"As the acting president, I'm committed to putting in place the right mechanisms to safeguard our union, regaining the trust of our members, and ensuring the misconduct that has recently come to light will never happen again," Gamble said Wednesday in a news release. "That is why I am ordering immediate actions that will lay the foundation for a more transparent, more accountable, and more responsible future for our union."