Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data, Fed speeches

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data.

At around 02:40 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.9173%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3955%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid conflicting signals over the extent of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said both sides were "close" to reaching a "phase one" trade deal but did not offer any details on where or when it might be signed.

The U.S. president also repeated an accusation of China "cheating" on trade, though he blamed the situation on past leaders of the world's largest economy.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Market participants are also likely to closely monitor speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee at around 11:00 a.m. ET.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will also comment on the U.S. economy later in the session.

On the data front, consumer price index (CPI) figures for October will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET, with the latest Federal Budget set to be published later in the session.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Wednesday.