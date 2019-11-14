Apple is using a new app to get volunteers for research on hearing, heart disease and women's health

Jeff Williams, chief operating officer of Apple Inc., speaks during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California.

Apple is launching a new app for consumers to sign up for up to three new medical studies.

The app, dubbed Research, will be available to download via the Apple Store on Thursday. People can ask to participate in studies on heart, movement and hearing issues, and on women's health. Those who meet the criteria will be asked to stay involved for up to a decade.

Apple has several major efforts underway in health, ranging from its Apple Watch, which monitors heart health and movement, to its employee health clinics. It has hired dozens of doctors in a wide range of specialties, and has seen some high-profile departures, as it slowly moves into the $3.5 trillion medical sector. CEO Tim Cook has gone as far as to say that it could be the company's "greatest contribution" to mankind.

Each of the new studies is a bit different in its design and scope. The movement-oriented study, for instance, requires that participants also have an Apple Watch. It was designed with Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital and the American Heart Association and is intended to promote exercise and cardiovascular health, as well as to look warning signs for atrial fibrillation, which puts patients at greater risk for a stroke.