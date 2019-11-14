Retail sales, industrial numbers and the world's largest Starbucks: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Friday

Starbucks' Reserve Roastery in Chicago Source: Starbucks

1. Read on the American consumer

As retailers gear up for the all-important holiday shopping season, we'll get a read on the state of the American consumer when the retail sales number for October is released at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The consensus is for sales to rise 0.2%. The Street is watching the number perhaps even more closely than usual after retail sales unexpectedly declined 0.3% in September, which was the first contraction in seven months. The number, which measures spending in stores, at restaurants, and online, among other things, is important since consumer spending is one of the key drivers of the U.S. economy. It can also act as an indicator for the overall health of the economy since spending is sensitive to many factors including unemployment rates and gas prices. On Thursday Walmart kicked off earnings from major retailers. The company beat top-line estimates, according to FactSet, although revenue did come up short. Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's are among the retailers set to report next week.

2. Industrial production

At 9:15 a.m. we'll get industrial production for October, which measures the output from manufacturing, mining, and utility companies. The street is expecting total production to slip 0.5%, weighed down in part by the United Auto Workers strike which ended in mid-October. Output fell 0.4% in September, also hit by the strike, so this would be the second straight month of declines. Manufacturing numbers for October will also be released at 9:15 a.m. According to the Federal Reserve, in the 12 months through September manufacturing production fell 0.9%. Disruptions and uncertainties from the US-China trade war, now in its sixteenth month, are among the things that have pressured production.

Also on the docket is the Empire State Manufacturing Index, which is a closely followed gauge of output from the New York area, as well as import and export prices and business inventories. Abroad, the focus will be on the Eurozone, where we'll get October's Consumer Price Index and trade balance readings. This comes after Germany — the bloc's largest economy — just barely avoided the technical definition of a recession when it reported third quarter GDP of 0.1%. Two consecutive quarters of contraction signifies a recession, and in the second quarter GDP was -0.2%.

3. Starbucks' colossal new store

The world's largest Starbucks, on Chicago's "magnificent mile," will open its doors on Friday. The new Reserve Roastery, which boasts 35,000 square feet of retail space spread across five floors, has three coffee bars, an artisanal bakery and cafe, and a cocktail bar. The centerpiece is a 56-foot tall steel cask full of pre-roasted coffee beans.

