US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Thursday morning.

At around 03:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 50 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. The 30-stock average closed at an all-time high in the previous session. Futures on the S&P — which also eked out a record closing high on Wednesday — and Nasdaq were both seen marginally lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, as investors closely monitor the extent of progress between the world's two largest economies.

Talks between the U.S. and China are thought to have hit a snag over agricultural purchases. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Beijing is resisting requests from the White House to curb tech transfers as well as enforcement mechanisms. China is also reportedly wary about committing to specific farm purchases from the U.S.

In a policy speech earlier this week, President Donald Trump did not offer a specific update on the progress of negotiations but suggested both sides were "close" to reaching a "phase one" agreement.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.