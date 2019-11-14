Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Farfetch, NVIDIA, Applied Materials and more

Online fashion house Farfetch's CEO Jose Neves and members of the company's leadership team ring the opening bell to celebrate their IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 21, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Farfetch shares surged 20% during extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings and raised its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook. The luxury e-commerce platform reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $255.48 million. Farfetch also raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a loss between $21 million and $31 million next quarter. The company's shares are down approximately 57% year-to-date, and reached a new YTD low during midday trading Thursday.

Shares of NVIDIA climbed nearly 2% before settling just under its closing price during after the chip-maker reported a third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion, while Wall Street expected earnings of $1.57 per share and $2.91 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

NVIDIA also gave soft fourth-quarter guidance, expecting revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%. That implies a nearly 34% increase, though does not include the impact of the company's pending acquisition of Mellanox.

Shares of Applied Materials popped nearly 5% after the chipmaker reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat with strong first-quarter revenue and earnings guidance. The company reported earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $3.75 billion, exceeding the earnings of 76 cents per share and $3.68 billion in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Next quarter, the company expects net sales of $4.10 billion, plus or minus $150 million, with adjusted diluted earnings of approximately 87 cents to 95 cents per share.

Shares of RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, spiked 7% after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a quarterly SEC filing its approximately $210 million stake in the company. Shares of Occidental Petroleum climbed nearly 2% after the "Oracle of Omaha" disclosed his roughly $332 million stake in the gas company. Occidental's shares are down approximately 38% YTD, and reached a new YTD low during midday trading Thursday.

Aurora Cannabis shares tanked 8% after the bell following the company's first-quarter revenue miss. The Canada-based company reported total net revenue of $70.8 million CAD (US $53.44 million), falling short of the $93.5 million CAD (US $70.63 million) in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company reported earnings of 1 Canadian cent per share (US 0.75 cent), which was not comparable to analyst estimates.