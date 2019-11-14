Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Farfetch, NVIDIA, Applied Materials and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Farfetch shares surged 20% during extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings and raised its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA outlook. The luxury e-commerce platform reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $255.48 million. Farfetch also raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a loss between $21 million and $31 million next quarter. The company's shares are down approximately 57% year-to-date, and reached a new YTD low during midday trading Thursday.
Shares of NVIDIA climbed nearly 2% before settling just under its closing price during after the chip-maker reported a third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion, while Wall Street expected earnings of $1.57 per share and $2.91 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
NVIDIA also gave soft fourth-quarter guidance, expecting revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%. That implies a nearly 34% increase, though does not include the impact of the company's pending acquisition of Mellanox.
Shares of Applied Materials popped nearly 5% after the chipmaker reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat with strong first-quarter revenue and earnings guidance. The company reported earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $3.75 billion, exceeding the earnings of 76 cents per share and $3.68 billion in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.
Next quarter, the company expects net sales of $4.10 billion, plus or minus $150 million, with adjusted diluted earnings of approximately 87 cents to 95 cents per share.
Shares of RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, spiked 7% after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in a quarterly SEC filing its approximately $210 million stake in the company. Shares of Occidental Petroleum climbed nearly 2% after the "Oracle of Omaha" disclosed his roughly $332 million stake in the gas company. Occidental's shares are down approximately 38% YTD, and reached a new YTD low during midday trading Thursday.
Aurora Cannabis shares tanked 8% after the bell following the company's first-quarter revenue miss. The Canada-based company reported total net revenue of $70.8 million CAD (US $53.44 million), falling short of the $93.5 million CAD (US $70.63 million) in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company reported earnings of 1 Canadian cent per share (US 0.75 cent), which was not comparable to analyst estimates.