Airbus is eyeing the secondhand market as it continues to promote the A380

Airbus will stop building its A380 superjumbo in 2021 — but that won't stop the firm continuing to market it as a secondhand option.

And that effort will continue at the 2019 Dubai Air Show next week where the European plane maker confirmed it will parade two of the gigantic jets under the liveries of local carriers Etihad and Emirates.

Airbus has already helped lease companies find homes for planes returned by operators. In 2018, Hi Fly, a Portuguese aircraft leasing company that also supplies crew, maintenance and insurance became the first operator of a secondhand Airbus A380.

At the time, Airbus' A380 business development leader, Catherine Bras, said helping to build a secondhand market was an opportunity to show what the aircraft can do.

"This could help create new routes and expand the market base," she told industry press.

Hi Fly President and CEO Paulo Mirpuri then said in February this year that his company could look to take on another secondhand A380.

"The second (A380) will be a lot easier, so we will be driven by market demand. And we will need to have one full year of operation before we decide about the next one, and the third one, and the fourth one," he said to Forbes.

In October, Airbus said secondhand A380s "offer attractive opportunities to airlines" and that it would support the plane's existence "for decades to come."

Net orders of the plane stand at 290, with 239 delivered to 15 different operators.

British Airways (BA) flies its A380s to 10 different locations, including five U.S cities. Former Chief Executive Willie Walsh previously hinted that the secondhand A380 market could be an option to expand operations, but his successor has identified flaws.

In April this year, Alex Cruz estimated that reconfiguring a plane to BA specifications "can run to between $30-50 million" per aircraft.

"To put that into a lease rate, all of a sudden it takes the aircraft completely out of the market," Cruz added.