Fallout from Prince Andrew's interview on Jeffrey Epstein: Corporate sponsors drop or put royal's entrepreneurship project on review

HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England.

Corporate sponsors of Prince Andrew of Britain's initiative to boost entrepreneurship are reconsidering their relationship with the project on the heels of a botched television interview about his former friend, the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The auditing firm KPMG is not renewing its sponsorshop of Andrew's Pitch@Palace and "made the decision following adverse press scrutiny around Prince Andrew," SkyNews reported Monday. KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

A spokesman for pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca, told CNBC, "Our three year partnership with pitch@palace is due to expire at the end of this year and is currently being reviewed."

The logo of the insurance broker Aon, which had been prominently featured on the Pitch@Palace web site as a "global partner," is no longer there.

A person familiar with the company said that Aon — before Andrew's recent interview — asked for the removal of its logo, which Aon believed had been prematurely posted. The person said that the company never finalized an agreement to be a sponsor.

The bank Standard Chartered declined to comment to CNBC. Requests for comment from Barclays, Tencent, Hult International Business School, Inmarsat and Bosch Group were not immediately answered.

Andrew, the son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is just one of a number of high-profile people whose past friendship with Epstein came under renewed scrutiny following the wealthy investor's arrest in July on federal child sex trafficking charges.

President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were also friends with Epstein before he pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting an underage prostitute in Florida.