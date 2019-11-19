Boeing attracts bids for 50 of its embattled 737 Max jets at Dubai Air Show

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Boeing managed to reach day three of the Dubai Air Show with bids for 50 of its embattled 737 Max jets, a day after getting a firm order for 10 of the jets from leisure airline SunExpress.

Kazakhstan carrier Air Astana announced Tuesday a letter of intent for 30 of the Max jets, which have been grounded globally since March following two devastating crashes in the span of five months that killed 346 people.

The bid, which comes on top of a reported firm order from a mystery buyer for 20 of the Max jets, represents a vote of confidence for a plane whose dangerous defects triggered the largest crisis in the aviation industry this year.

Air Astana's commitment, valued at $3.6 billion, is not a firm order, and all of the deals of the last week remain subject to the aircraft receiving regulatory approval to return to service. The Kazakh airline is also a customer of Boeing's French rival Airbus, which has raked in massive deals this week so far outshadowing those of the American plane-maker.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported 10 orders for Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 10 for its 737 MAX 10 from an undisclosed buyer, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tuesday's news follows an increased order for the Max 737 8 jets from Turkey-based airline SunExpress, which added a firm order for 10 of the planes, worth $1.2 billion at list prices, in addition to a previous order of 32. A steep discount is typically negotiated by airlines.