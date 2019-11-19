US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Tuesday morning.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 28 points, indicating a positive open of more than 29 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also pointing to a slightly higher open.

Wall Street ended little unchanged from its open amid mixed signals on the U.S.-China trade front. CNBC, citing a government source, reported that China is pessimistic about a trade deal with the U.S. This is reportedly due to different views on the cancelation of tariffs.

Former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn told CNBC Monday that he believes President Trump will go ahead with the December 15 tariffs if the U.S. and China haven't agreed to a trade deal by then.

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Monday. Trump said on Twitter he "protested" about the Fed's rates being "too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries."

On the data front, there will be housing starts at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is holding its latest open hearing as part of the impeachment process into President Trump, starting at 09:00 a.m. ET.

In terms of earnings, Home Depot, Medtronic and Kohl's are due to report.