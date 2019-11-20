China's virtual currency could be launched 'quite soon,' says fund manager

China could launch its own digital currency within the next 6 to 12 months, in what could become a challenge to the U.S. dollar's global dominance, according to fund manager Edith Yeung. The Chinese government has been researching and studying the possibility of launching its own digital currency in recent years and has identified entities for a potential roll-out, said Yeung, a partner at blockchain-focused venture capital fund, Proof of Capital. "It's really been something (that's) been in the works for the last few years," she told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Christine Tan at the CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou in China on Wednesday. Asked how soon a virtual yuan could become a reality, she said it could be "quite soon." "So I think definitely within the next six to 12 months," said Yeung. China recently threw its weight behind blockchain — the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. State media reported that President Xi Jinping said China should look to take a lead in the technology.

Also at the East Tech West conference on Tuesday, Wendy Liu, head of China strategy for UBS told CNBC there was greater willingness in China than elsewhere to back blockchain and 5G technologies. That's because they are key to facilitate and manage commerce in the world's most populous country, she said. "Due to its own needs, (China) is going to push in that direction and you see this willingness to back these technologies more so than anywhere else," said Liu. According to some experts, China is outspending the U.S. in its development of 5G — the next generation mobile services which promises super-fast data speeds that can support driverless cars.

'Challenge' to the greenback