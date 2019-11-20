European stocks open lower after Trump threatens to hike tariffs on China

European stocks opened lower Wednesday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing does not agree to a trade deal.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6% at the start of the trading session, with basic resources and bank stocks each shedding more than 1% as all sectors and major bourses entered negative territory.

During a meeting with his cabinet on Tuesday, the president said that if China did not make a deal, he would "just raise tariffs even higher."

The comments came after reports that Beijing is pessimistic about the prospect of an imminent "phase one" trade deal due to Trump's refusal to roll back existing tariffs.

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday also lashed out at the U.S. after the Senate unanimously passed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters.

Stateside, traders will also have an eye on impeachment proceedings against the president after another explosive day of public testimony from from Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and other officials on Capitol Hill.

Stocks in Asia Pacific declined Wednesday afternoon on the comments, led by Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi.

In corporate news, Swiss stock exchange operator SIX has said its offer for Spanish bourse operator BME is "financially attractive" to BME shareholders amid an ongoing bidding war with pan-European operator Euronext.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to publish its Financial Stability Review at 9:00 a.m. London time.