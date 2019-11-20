Levi Strauss CEO: 'Sizes will go out the window 10 years from now'

"I personally believe that the best innovation happens when you've got constraints," Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh said on CNBC's "Mad Money" the night before an appearance at the CNBC Evolve summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "Completely unconstrained, an innovation organization can just get lost in the weeds."

One physical constraint that the CEO of the 166-year-old denim brand thinks has a major innovation in store is body size.

"Sizes will go out the window 10 years from now," Bergh said at CNBC Evolve. "Everyone can do their own body scan on a camera."

When Bergh took over Levi Strauss in 2011, one of the things he was surprised to discover was the location of its innovation center: Turkey.

"I used to say, 'We're at the northern tip of Silicon Valley. How do we attract all the Silicon Valley talent and innovation to work with Levi's?'" Bergh told CNBC's Jim Cramer. "They're not going to do it if they have to go all the way to Turkey."

In 2013, Levi Strauss opened its Eureka Innovation Lab located near its San Francisco headquarters. Bergh sees innovation as one of the three big business shifts he brought to the company, including a move to direct e-commerce and branded store sales, as well as a renewed focus on women's clothing.