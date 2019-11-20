Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 112 points

The Dow slid 112.93 points, or 0.40% to 27,821.09. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.38% to close at 3,108.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51% to 8,526.73. Uncertainty around U.S.-China trade talks grew throughout the session to pause the market's run to record highs.

No trade deal in 2019?

Reuters reported that a so-called phase-one trade deal may not be signed before year-end. The news sent equities to their lows of the day. That report came after a report from The Wall Street Journal warned of a possible impasse between China and the U.S. on trade. Stocks rallied to all-time highs over the past month largely on the expectation that China and the U.S. would finalize a phase-one deal before year-end. Now, the market appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach which could lead to more volatile moves.

Target surges to all-time high, Lowe's rises

Shares of Target jumped more than 14% to an all-time high on the back of strong quarterly numbers. The retailer's earnings, revenue and same-store sales all topped analyst expectations. Lowe's also got a lift from strong earnings, with the stock rising 3.91%.

What happens next?